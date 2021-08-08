Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Huntsman worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

