Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

