Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.