HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $711.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $251.33 and a fifty-two week high of $660.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

