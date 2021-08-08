Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.