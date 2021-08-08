HSBC Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $86.23 on Friday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

