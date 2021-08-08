Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

