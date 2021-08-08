Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Cap Reaches $35.17 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00820063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00098524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,319,543,126 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

