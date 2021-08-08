Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.