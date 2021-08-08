Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-17% sequentially to ~$412.8-427.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,708. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
