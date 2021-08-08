Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-17% sequentially to ~$412.8-427.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,708. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

