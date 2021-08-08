Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $195.65 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

