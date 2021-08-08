Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

