Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $49.25 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.