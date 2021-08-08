Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 70.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 566,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,023,000.

AA stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

