Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-$0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 290,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

