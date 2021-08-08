High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.06. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 19,650 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,359. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233 over the last three months.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

