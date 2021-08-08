High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.33. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 31,997 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. Equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.