Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Herc alerts:

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. 92,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,601. Herc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.