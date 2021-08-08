Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.03 on Friday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

