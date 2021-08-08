Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stake Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.08 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.