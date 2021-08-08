Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.28 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $72.19 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00819583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00098589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039663 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.