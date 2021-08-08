Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

HL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. 6,371,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

