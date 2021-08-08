HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $185.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.48 million to $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HQY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 289,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after buying an additional 184,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

