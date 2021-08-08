Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,597,641 shares.The stock last traded at $28.75 and had previously closed at $28.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.