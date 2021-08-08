Head to Head Review: Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) versus Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Investors Title and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.42%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 21.63% 29.23% 20.99% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $236.41 million 1.44 $39.42 million N/A N/A Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies primarily through approved attorneys from underwriting offices, as well as through independent issuing agents in 21 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

