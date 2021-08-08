Head-To-Head Contrast: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

60.7% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group 26.67% 16.83% 9.29% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 12.82 $1.05 billion $2.65 43.13 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Blackstone Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.96%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.