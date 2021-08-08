Head to Head Contrast: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 39.96% 13.62% 0.77%

This table compares Avidbank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million 2.60 $9.63 million N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.88 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avidbank and Swedbank AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 0 5 5 0 2.50

Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 853.82%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Avidbank.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Avidbank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

