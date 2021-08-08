Head-To-Head Analysis: Sono-Tek (SOTK) & The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sono-Tek to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s peers have a beta of -0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 43.29 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.09

Sono-Tek’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.45% -12.98% -2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 61 493 717 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Sono-Tek’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.