HC Wainwright Trims Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price to $44.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

