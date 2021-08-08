HC Wainwright Increases Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $7.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

