HC Wainwright Cuts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $11.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 250.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.14 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

