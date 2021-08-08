Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $7,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $36.50 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

