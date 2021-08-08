Harrow Health (HROW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HROW opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

