Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.