Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.