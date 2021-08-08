Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.17 Million in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $237,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

