Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

