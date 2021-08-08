HAPI (HAPI) Price Down 9.3% This Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $48.07 or 0.00107536 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

