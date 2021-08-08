Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.
NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
