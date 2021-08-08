Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

