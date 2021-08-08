Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNRG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

