Grumpy.finance Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $675,404.14 and $5,403.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00829566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00100587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,016,588,279,915 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

