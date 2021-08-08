Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

