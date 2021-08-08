Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $10,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 109,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $23.15 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

