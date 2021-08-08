Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$25.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.60. The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.