Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,450 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Covanta were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

