Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

