Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 836 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

Shares of ARVN opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

