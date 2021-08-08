Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.49. 13,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

