Graviton Price Reaches $5.36 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00012034 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $16,771.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00129800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00149915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,550.83 or 0.99992350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.49 or 0.00793382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

