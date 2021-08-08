Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GPMT stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

